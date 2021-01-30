Video
Edn institutions to remain shut until Feb 14

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

The ongoing closure of the educational institutions across the country has been extended until February 14 due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, Qawmi madrasas will be exempted from this directive.
Education Minister Dipu Moni confirmed this on Friday following discussion with all stakeholders.
The government announced the closure of all educational institutions across the country on March 17 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The shutdown period has since been extended on several occasions, most recently until January 30.
The Covid-19 pandemic also resulted in the cancellation of the HSC and equivalent examinations slated for April 1.
The government has also scrapped PEC examinations for the fifth graders, and JSC and JDC examinations for the eighth graders along with the annual examinations for students of Class VI to Class X.    


