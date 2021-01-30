After hiccups over distance learning, many students may not return to school

Faced with Covid-19 pandemic, which forced shut down of educational institutions, Bangladesh started trying alternative method of education using online and broadcast means.

But the government's introduction of digital online education scheme has exacerbated the already existing serious discrimination between rural and urban students; especially the marginal groups in the society have been totally isolated and have remained out of the ambit of the online education courses that began from May last year after the pandemic started sweeping across the country with its full frenzy.

In particular, rural students those from the south western coastal part of Bangladesh are facing technological barriers availing online education courses.

The situation turned more volatile when the cyclonic storm Amphan hit Bangladesh in May, 2020 and a little before that cyclonic storm Bulbul had swept away every belonging of this marginal community.

Almost, every day they are struggling to ensure their three meals, and sending their children to different parts of the country to work in the brickfields so that they can support their families.

Of them many children who stay at home have become totally detached from their schools as they remained shut.

According to the latest data of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE), there are around 1.73 crore students at 1, 34, 147 primary schools.

The total number of high schools, government and non- government, is 17,000 and the number of colleges and universities is about 2,500 and the total number of students is about five crore.

However, according to a recent research report titled ' Education Watch 2021' conducted by the Morcha Mass Literacy Campaign reveals that 79.5 per cent of the students did not participate in the distance learning education ( online, radio and television) during Covid 19 pandemic.

Besides, a government conducted a research which claimed that about 50 per cent of students were able to get access to education by watching television. Although the situation is not unique to Bangladesh as globally one in three children, according to a Unicef report, missed out on distance learning, the situation in the country takes serious turn because of its socio-economic set-up coupled with educational opportunity.

Educationists, human rights activists, social experts and people from every corner think that this situation will create huge gaps, and without addressing such a complex situation, the decision of promoting students for next grades, will create serious problems.

While investigating the situation, this correspondent visited several areas which were hit by cyclonic storm Amphan last year.

The areas included Dacope, Koyra, Paikgachha and Batiaghata upazila under Khulna district and various spots of Sathkhira district including Burigoalini, Gabura, Padmapukur and Kashimari union under Shyamnagar upazila and Sreeula and Pratapnagar unions under Assasuni upazila.

However, currently these areas have turned into large barren swathes due to extreme salinity.

Apart from settlers, there are also various small ethnic communities namely Munda, Bhagbana, Chandal, Kaibarto living here.

These poor rural people's children are totally detached from their studies as their parents were not able to provide laptops, mobile phones, television, computer etc.

Swapna Roy, a nine-year-old girl, from Gabura village of Shyamnagor Thana under Sathhira district, was seen collecting cow dung.

When this correspondent went to her home and asked if she could bring her book, she was unable to produce it.

Hassan Ahmed, 14, who lives in the Mulapara under Dacope Upazila in Khulna district and a student of class eight in a local Higher Secondary School, said that he is getting training to be an Easy Bike driver since his school has been closed.

Asked if he is able to manage some time to attend the new method of online study either on the television or on mobile phone, he said that he was trying to support his family.

"My earnings are really supporting my family, so I do not know if I will be able to manage extra time to attend school," he confessed.

Like Hassan, Alak munda, 10 years old boy, from Datnakhali village, under Shamnagor Thana, do not know if he can return to attend school after a one year gap.

He was seen diving in the river and collecting oysters along with his father Noran Munda.

Now that there is talk about reopening schools, there is serious doubt as to how many of these students would be able to get back to schools. It is certain that many would not.

A Save the Children study says about 10 million children across the world may not return to school upon reopening.

On the flipside, the situation is completely different in urban areas, Adnan Ahmed, 15, a class nine student, studying at Motijheel Government Boys' High School started his online classes since May, last year.

Talking to the Daily Observer, he said that his teachers take classes either through using zoom or the social media.

His father, Kazi Toufique, a Banker, said that his son has been participating in his classes from 12 am to 2:00 pm, almost every day since last year.

He also owns a smartphone, television, regularly attends online school sessions, complete school tasks and submits all assignments while remain up-to-date with the syllabus.

The scenario in remote rural areas is completely different.

This correspondent interviewed some parents and came to know that in most of the cases the parents were not educated and did not know how to handle digital devices.

Even talking to one of the teachers, Ratna Bala, a teacher of Burigoalini High School, under Sathhira noted that she has a computer but does not have computer literacy.

She added, "I do not know how to figure out zoom and facebook live classes."

Focusing on the issue, Rashida K Chowhdhy, an educationist, said that the current situation raises a question how two groups of students will be promoted in the same class next year, despite having such huge gaps.

Criticizing the government, she also said that little thought was given before introducing such methods.

"Many thoughts should be considered before introducing such projects , after all they are our future generation, if rural students have computer literacy (how to use it), if they are mature enough to realize its negative side and so on," she added

"This is a huge challenge for the government to address this huge gap. We have to wait and see what indicator it will follow to articulate and resolve this problem to bring two groups of students under the same banner," she said.

Asked what steps could be taken, she said that some special mechanism must be adopted, unless they will be totally alienated from the mainstream education.

But she also warned about the dire consequences of using information technology, saying from now on the government must work with experts considering how much IT is suitable for a certain age.

Observing this existing huge gaps and injustice between two groups of students of urban and rural levels, Abul Maksud, an eminent columnist and human rights activist said that this is another example of state sponsored human rights violation.

"Already we have various examples of discriminatory education systems, English medium, Bangla medium, Madrasa based education and others, and now this online based education is no exception. It will create enormous discrimination between rich kids and poor kids. This is alarming and such a situation will create more unrest in the society," he said.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Development expert and an eminent economist Debapriya Bhattacharya said that the government is having self- satisfaction by introducing this online education, but its consequences will be realized very soon.

Referring to the intensity of the cyclonic storm Amphan, he said that at least 400,000 people under 64 unions have been affected in nine upazila of the Khulna and Sathhira districts.

"Now these coastal people are struggling 24 hours to earn money by doing various physical labours and end up buying their foods, how could they think of a smartphone and avail their children's education?" he asked.

Describing the despair of the local people, Chairman, Bhobotosh Kumar Mondal, from Datnakhali village, under Shamnagar Upazila-Sathhira district said that, thousands of poor farmers and their families (who are dependent on forest and river) had seriously fallen on financial crisis due to a 60-day ban on entry to the Sundarbans from 1st July to 30 August amid the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

"Without introducing any rehabilitation measures and incentives to the victims who were hit by the cyclonic storm Amphan, I think it is an injustice for us to expect our people to have mobile- television devices as a means of education," he said.

Criticizing the government's digital education, Pantha Kanay, 35, a fisherman, from Rangamari village under Batiaghata Thana-Khulna district said that the government should not take any measure that deny our children's education rights.

Shefali Begum, a woman leader of the same locality, said that the post impact of storm Amphan and the ban on Sundarbans, affected the local people so much that the women were forced to take loans through a micro-credit programme to help their families.

"We are struggling to pay the debt, how could we be able to imagine providing online education to our children. Coupled with going to school they also help us work in the fields and do other domestic work, that is why we send our children in schools but this online education requires both money and time, which we are unable to manage," she said.

While asking what steps he could take to bridge this mounting gap, ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said they are working to find a solution to the problem.

However, according to a new Oxfam report titled 'The inequality Virus' reveals that the 1,000 richest people on the planet recouped their Covid-19 losses within just nine months, but it could take more than a decade for the world's poorest to recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Gabriela Bucher, Executive Director of Oxfam' International, said that "We stand to witness the greatest rise in inequality since records began. The deep divide between the rich and poor is proving as deadly as the virus."

Comparing the status between a rich and a poor Nucher said that "Rigged economies are funneling wealth to a rich elite who are riding out the pandemic in luxury, while those on the front line of the pandemic -shop assistants, health care workers and market venders-are struggling to pay the bills and put food on the table."









