Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 January, 2021, 5:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

A year of Fernandes transforms Man Utd from pretenders to contenders

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

LONDON, JAN 29: Manchester United may have surrendered top spot in the Premier League with a shock home defeat to bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United, but the fact the Red Devils are even involved in a title race is testament to Bruno Fernandes's first 12 months at Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men travel to Arsenal on Saturday a year to the day since the Portuguese midfielder joined a side languishing 30 points off the top in fifth place.
Solskjaer's days in charge looked numbered after a toxic response from the home support to a 2-0 defeat to Burnley in United's final league game before Fernandes's arrival.
In 52 appearances, the 26-year-old has scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists, earning comparisons to Eric Cantona's talismanic turnaround in United's fortunes.
Over the past year, no team has taken more Premier League points than United.
However, Fernandes's impact goes beyond the stats.
For a side badly in need of a leader, the former Sporting Lisbon captain has come to the fore, demanding that others match his standards.
"I don't do anything like saying 'I want to be a leader or I want to do things in a different way to someone', it's the natural way I have. It's something that's in my game," said Fernandes.
"For me the point is helping everyone with my voice when I can and also with my energy and everything I do in the game to help the team."
That has led to on-pitch rebukes of his teammates and frustration at Solskjaer whenever he is substituted or rested.
But it is also a commitment to excellence has often been missing from United in the eight years since legendary former manager Alex Ferguson retired.
"He's never happy with me when I tell him to go inside after training when he's playing the next day so he got some practice yesterday," said Solskjaer after Fernandes came off the bench to score the winner with a stunning free-kick against Liverpool in the FA Cup last weekend.
"When you leave him out like I did today, he stayed about 45 minutes after training yesterday shooting free-kicks so I was pretty confident he could score one if he got the chance."
The most successful club in English football history when it comes to league titles have not even competed for one since Ferguson's departure.
"My mentality, my way to be in my life and football is about winning," said Fernandes this week.
"I don't conform with losing games is normal stuff. For me, losing is not normal so my mentality comes from that."
United had not suffered defeat in the league for 13 games stretching back to November until they were blunted by the Blades in midweek.
Manchester City have moved into the pole position at the top of the table with an ominous run for the other challengers of 11 consecutive wins in all competitions.
If United are to remain in the race, a return to winning ways is needed at the Emirates on Saturday, where they have lost on their two previous visits under Solskjaer.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A year of Fernandes transforms Man Utd from pretenders to contenders
Hoffenheim plot new Bayern shock on Munich return
Leaders Milan seek Bologna boost as Inter, Juventus gain ground
Serena heads to zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends
Liverpool end barren run as Tottenham lose Kane to injury
Nauman Ali's late Test debut is because of healthy competition in Pak cricket, says his father
England will carry confidence into series with world's best India: Root
Spin battle was key against S Africa, says Babar


Latest News
Students asked not to make gathering on result day
EU regulator authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults
Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi in political period drama
28 Indian fishermen detained for illegal intrusion
Lt Commander Moazzem Hossain’s house destroyed in fire
Portugal parliament votes to legalise euthanasia
Districts gearing up for vaccination drive
5 COVID-19 patients die in Romania hospital fire
Elections to 63 municipalities on Saturday
TI’s Corruption Perceptions Index is not credible: Hasan
Most Read News
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
Let asthma patients breathe easily
Country reports lowest COVID deaths in 9 months
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Protest at RU against removal of KU teachers
Bouquet to Information Minister
Two to walk gallows for killing man in Madaripur
Revolution in female education
Missing Bangladeshi student's body found in Canada's Winnipeg
Reconciliation among the Gulf States: New concern for the US & others?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft