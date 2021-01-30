Nauman Ali's late Test debut is because of healthy competition in Pak cricket, says his father



Debutant Pakistan's cricketer Nauman Ali's father Gulam Rasool watches the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa on television at his home in Hyderabad, Sindh province, on Friday. photo: AFP

At the age of 34 yrs, 114 days he is the oldest to take 5 wickets in an innings on Test debut since Fen Creswell (34 yrs, 146 days) played for New Zealand against England at The Oval in 1949.

Nauman Ali's family has no regrets on his late entry into the national team.

"Look, it was written in his destiny to play for the country at this age and we have no regrets on this", Nauman Ali's father Haji Goolam Rasool, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Hyderabad, said.

"He was performing well in domestic cricket in the last two years. Besides that, there has been a good competition to earn a place in the team and we have no complaints against selectors and don't blame them for my son being ignored for so long".

"The most important thing is that he could grab seven wickets in the match including five in the second innings on his debut Test".

Interestingly, Nuaman Ali's father is working as a secretary in Indus Coal Mine in Hyderabad and had a weekly off on Friday and therefore could watch the match with other family members at home on TV.

Nauman is one of the eight children of his parents. His two elder brothers played local cricket and younger brother Fawad has been playing Grade II cricket in Hyderabad. His two sisters and house-wife mother (Shamim Akhtar) watched Nauman's bowling spells on Friday.

Former Pakistrani cricketer Rizwan Ahmed, who played one ODI is Nauman's mentor. He also watched matches on TV at odd hours in the USA, where he is settled now.







