England will carry confidence into series with world's best India: Root

GALLE, JAN 29: Skipper Joe Root on Monday said England will take "confidence" from their 2-0 Test sweep in Sri Lanka to challenge world number one India on their own patch.

England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in a tight second Test in Galle with Dom Sibley and Jos Buttler guiding the team's chase of 164 in the extended final session on day four.

Spinners Jack Leach and Dom Bess played a key part with four wickets each to skittle out Sri Lanka for 126 in their second innings.

Root, who led by example with match-winning knocks of 228 and 186 in the first and second matches respectively, said the team looks in good shape ahead of the four-Test series in India that starts in Chennai on February 5.

"We've got four very important games against arguably the best team in the world in their own conditions," Root said.

"We'll have to play right at the top of our game to win out there but we couldn't be in a better place to go and challenge them."

The England team face a period of quarantine upon entry to India ahead of the series, but Root said the measures had not fazed the squad.

"We're gonna have seven or eight days with no cricket, six days in quarantine and then three very important days of prep ahead of the series," he said.

"But what we have got is a huge amount of confidence coming out of these two games."

The win was England's second successive Test whitewash in Sri Lanka after the tourists won all three matches in the island nation in 2018.

England have also won five straight Tests away from home as they got past hosts South Africa in the final three matches of a four-match series to triumph 3-1 in January last year.

"Definitely progress. As I mentioned before this game, we have in the past struggled in away conditions," said Root.

"For us to be able to turn that round, find ways of consistently taking 20 wickets is really impressive. We have just got to stay hungry and keep looking to get better."

England though will be without Jonny Bairstow for the opening two India Tests as part of the team's rest and rotate policy for its players during the coronavirus pandemic. -AFP























