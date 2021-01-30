Spin battle was key against S Africa, says Babar

KARACHI, JAN 29: Skipper Babar Azam praised spin bowlers Nauman Ali and Yasir Shah who shared 14 wickets between them to lead Pakistan to an emphatic victory against South Africa in the first Test in Karachi on Friday.

Nauman, the 34-year-old who was playing his first Test, took 5-35 while Yasir grabbed 4-35 to wreck the hopes of Quinton de Kock's side and secure a seven-wicket win.

The South Africans, visiting Pakistan for the first time in 14 years, fell to 245 all out in their second innings on the fourth day.

Pakistan achieved the paltry 88-run target in 22.5 overs for the loss of three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The 34-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman finished with figures of 7-73 while leg spinner Yasir had 7-133.

Azam, who captained Pakistan for the first time in a Test, said his spinners were outstanding.

"It (the win) was a combination of everything that helped us. South Africa are a quality team, and we planned for the slower track and the combination with Nauman, who didn't show any pressure, and Yasir broke them."

Pakistan took a crucial 158-run lead by scoring 378 in reply to South Africa's first innings total of 220 all out.

Fawad Alam smashed his third hundred with 109 while Faheem Ashraf (64) and Azhar Ali (51) were valuable contributors after Pakistan had slumped to 33-4 at close on day one.

"I had said before that partnerships will be key and Fawad and Azhar lifted us from 33-4, they showed their experience," said Azam of the fourth wicket stand of 94. -AFP























