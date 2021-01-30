BFF mourns death of former footballer Bacchu

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former football player Abul Kashem Bacchu who passed away on Thursday last night due to old-age complications at the age of 72, a BFF press release said on Friday.

Bacchu, who was also a former FIFA referee, was survived by his wife, one son, four daughters and a host of relatives and well wishers.

In a condolence message, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, its senior vice-president, vice-presidents, general secretary and all executive members, BFF standing committee, BFF officials expressed deep shock at the death of Bacchu and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members. -BSS

























