Saturday, 30 January, 2021, 5:58 AM
Taekwondo team takes part Heroes Taekwondo Int'l League

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

A 74-memebr of Bangladesh taekwondo team will take part in the Heroes Taekwondo International League that begins from today (Saturday) through a virtual platform, said a Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF) press release.
Organised by the Heroes Taekwondo Club, a Thailand based Club, the Bangladesh Taekwondo team will compete in the different categories of Poomsae event through virtually from Mohammadpur Taekwondo Club.
A total 600 players from ninety clubs of thirty countries around the World including America, England, Finland, El Salvador, Spain, Russia, Romania, India, Pakistan, Thailand, Philippines Malaysia and Cambodia are going to take part in the two-day virtual meet.
BTF general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana has been made coach of the Bangladesh taekwondo team.     -BSS


