BHF to emphasis on organise local events from next month

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) is emphasising to organise the local events as per the new season calendar while the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) postponed the Men's Champion's Trophy last week due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Asian Champions Trophy was scheduled to be held in Dhaka from March 11 to 19. Bangladesh was supposed to participate in this tournament for the first time as being the host country. But a few days ago, the AHF suddenly postponed the tournament.

The BHF is scheduled to host three local events in February and March as per the calendar. However, BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yusuf said they have plans to roll the Premier League after the Bangladesh Games in April.

"As the AHF postponed the Asian Champions Trophy so we'll now emphasis to organise our local events…We have a women's tournament next month which will be followed by Shaheed Smrity Hockey, National Youth Hockey and Independence Cup Hockey and we have a plan to organise the premier league after the Bangladesh Games," said Yousuf to BSS.

As the ninth edition of Bangladesh Games will begin in April this year, the BHF would organise three local events in February and March. In the meantime, the BHF would work with the clubs to discuss the Premier League issue, he added.

The Premier League Hockey was last held in 2018 and everyone now expecting the league will return to its old look by resolving all the complications.

Meanwhile, district teams will be invited to participate in the women's hockey tournament which will be followed by Shaheed Smrity Hockey.

Apart from those events, the BHF have also planned to arrange Victory Day Hockey, Corporate Hockey and more domestic competitions this year. -BSS


















