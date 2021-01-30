

People will see juggling of Razzak's brain now, say Mashrafe

"Khan Abdur Razzak, I took a bit time to greet you. Like me, a lot of people became happy on your achievement. But I am glad that you have got the scope to show how better you understand cricket!" Mashrafe wrote on his verified facebook wall on Friday.

Razzak, also a friend of Mash, gets a very good brain of cricket. Mashrafe expect that his inclusion will bring sweet fruits for the country. He wrote, "I know you'll give your best and will be successful by the grace of almighty".

"Everybody amazed with your left arm conjuring strike in previous days. Now they see the juggling of your brain on which I was never doubtful," Mashrafe praised.

"I discussed with you several occasions when I was in trouble that's why I can say you must win," he rationalized his claim.

Mashrafe thanked BCB for showing due respect to the well-deserved person.















Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza greeted newly appointed selector Abdur Razzak and expected that he must be successful."Khan Abdur Razzak, I took a bit time to greet you. Like me, a lot of people became happy on your achievement. But I am glad that you have got the scope to show how better you understand cricket!" Mashrafe wrote on his verified facebook wall on Friday.Razzak, also a friend of Mash, gets a very good brain of cricket. Mashrafe expect that his inclusion will bring sweet fruits for the country. He wrote, "I know you'll give your best and will be successful by the grace of almighty"."Everybody amazed with your left arm conjuring strike in previous days. Now they see the juggling of your brain on which I was never doubtful," Mashrafe praised."I discussed with you several occasions when I was in trouble that's why I can say you must win," he rationalized his claim.Mashrafe thanked BCB for showing due respect to the well-deserved person.