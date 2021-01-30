Video
Saturday, 30 January, 2021, 5:58 AM
West Indies vs BCB XI Warm-up match

Young Rishad squeezes guests as hosts take steering 

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Sports Reporter

Young Rishad squeezes guests as hosts take steering 

Young Rishad squeezes guests as hosts take steering 

BCB XI ended day-1 of solitary warm-up match comfortably against visiting West Indies. Young leggy Rishad Hossain hauled five wickets as visitors were wrapped up at 257 in their first innings at MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram on Friday.
West Indies preferred to bat first winning the toss and got a very good start from the openers. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Johm Campbel remained undivided to post 67 runs before Campbel's departure with 44 runs. Kraigg got Shayne Moseley next to stand 43 runs' 2nd wicket's stand. West Indian batsmen had joined in the wicket throwing procession from then and lost next five wickets to add 55 runs.
Brathwaite pairing with Kyle Mayers showed further resistance at 7th wicket partnership but for 53 runs. Mayers showed aggression to amass quick 40. AlJarri Joseph showed late evening entertainment 25 off 28 balls. Brathwaite however, was phenomenal with the bat to score 85 runs before being preyed by speedster Syed Khaled Ahmed.
Rishad spent 75 runs to achieve the five-for. Khaled scalped three wickets wile Saif Hasan and Shahadat Hossain [3] shared one wicket each.
Bangladesh in reply, ended a wicket-less day with 24 runs as Saif and Shadman Islam were unbeaten with 15 and three runs respectively.









