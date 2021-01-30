

Rear Admiral Musa takes charge as MPA chairman

He formally assumed office on Monday through signing the charge hand over book of MPA, says a press release issued by MPA deputy secretary Md Makruzzaman on Tuesday.

He replaced former MPA chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Shahjahan.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Musa was the commander of Khulna naval area of BNS Titumir in Khalishpur.

