Saturday, 30 January, 2021, 5:58 AM
Home City News

Rear Admiral Musa takes charge as MPA chairman

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Jan 29: Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa of Bangladesh Navy has taken over charge as new chairman of Mongla Port Authority.
He formally assumed office on Monday through signing the charge hand over book of MPA, says a press release issued by MPA deputy secretary Md Makruzzaman on Tuesday.
He replaced former MPA chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Shahjahan.
Earlier, Rear Admiral Musa was the commander of Khulna naval area of BNS Titumir in Khalishpur.
Mohammad Musa joined the Bangladesh Navy in 1985. He got commission rank from the executive branch of Royal Navy of Malaysia on July 1, 1987.



