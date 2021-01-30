Four ‘drug peddlers’ arrested with 5,000 yaba

A team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP's) Uttara Division has arrested four drug peddlers from capital's Kalabagan area and recovered 5,000 yaba tablets from them.

The arrestees are- Hasanuzzaman, 30, Md Alamgir Hossain, 32, Md Rubel, 27, and Minu Akter, 27, a DMP release said on Friday.

"We managed to arrest them from Kathalbagan Bazar area under Kalabagan Police Station at around 1:00 pm on January 28. We recovered 5,000 yaba tablets from their possessions," operation team leader deputy police commissioner Badruzzaman Zillu said.

A case was filed with local police station in this connection. -BSS













