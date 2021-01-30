1.80 lakh corona vaccines reach in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 29: A total of 1.80 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines have reached on Friday by a covered fridge van of BEXIMCO Pharma.

Rajshahi Civil Surgeon Dr Quiume Talukder received 15 cartoons containing the vaccines saying these will be preserved in the EPI Store until the vaccination begins. As per the government decision, the district level vaccination will be rolled out on February 7.

"The district health committee will take decisions on how to conduct the vaccination process in a disciplined manner," Dr Talukder said, adding that the vaccination will be started in due time properly as per the government direction. "We're going to arrange a two-day training course for the health workers on the vaccination procedure from February 1," he continued.

Four centres are- Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, Rajshahi City Corporation (Nagar Bhaban), Rajshahi Police Line Hospital and Rajshahi Cantonment Hospital- with a total of 16 booths.













