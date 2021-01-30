Govt plans population density survey to make Dhaka liveable

In today's world, understanding population density is the most important aspect of urban planning. And to make Dhaka liveable, a plan is being formulated to determine its population density, Local Government, Rural Development & Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam has announced.

"A 20-year detailed area plan (DAP) is being chalked out by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk). DAP will enable us to determine the density of the city's population after considering its dimension, roads and other civic amenities scientifically," the minister said.

According to Md Tazul, it is possible to make Dhaka liveable after increasing the number of high rises. But for that, the authorities need to focus on population density in the capital.

"Dhaka city has been raised in an unplanned way and there is no road infrastructure as required. And it will be impossible to provide road infrastructure facilities after increasing the height of buildings. Rather it will invite traffic jams. That's why we should have a proper plan beforehand," he said.

"We want to make Dhaka an enjoyable city and that's why we should focus on removing all barriers. Apart from it, we should take steps to improve the drainage system and keep the water bodies clean and free from illegal occupiers," the Minister added.

Rajuk has built Purbachal city keeping in mind the accommodation of 10 lakh people, "but after seeing the infrastructure, we can say that some 50 lakh people can easily stay there", he said. "Similarly, we should take effective steps in phases for making Dhaka liveable, and we are working on the same."

On making the city's canals squatter-free, the Minister said, "Keeping the water bodies free from illegal encroachments is difficult and requires the participation of the local public representatives. I had requested the mayors of the city civic bodies to take the responsibility of the canals but the then Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor had rejected the request. However, the two mayors have now accepted the responsibility."

"Many financial organisations, including the World Bank, have also expressed their willingness to support us financially. But we will implement the plan with our own fund," said Tazul. "The old Buriganga channel will be free from illegal encroachments and those who are occupying the channel after making fake documents will be evicted," he added. -UNB













