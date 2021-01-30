C-19 causes disparity in education



Dear Sir

The coronavirus crisis has worsened education inequality between rich and poor in Bangladesh as a huge number of students from poor families are not able to access the distance learning adopted by the government. Reportedly, only 9.2 per cent of children aged between five and 15 years in the poorest households have access to televisions.



With the first Covid-19 cases detected in the country on March 8 last year, the government on March 17 closed educational institutions; the shutdown was extended in several phases till January 30. The World Bank paper said nearly 38 million learners in Bangladesh have been affected by the largest disruption of education systems in history caused by the pandemic. Private schools were quick to adopt online learning methods, offering lectures delivered via videoconferencing apps like Zoom and social media platforms like Facebook. Most students in urban areas have access to the internet. However, a lack of infrastructure and uneven access to internet and devices such as a desktop computer, laptop, or smartphone for students in poor urban areas are vital obstacles to virtual learning.



Hence, authorities responsible must offer an alternative to the ongoing problem so that students from poor family are not deprived of education.



Khalilur Rahman

