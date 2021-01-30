Impact of internet on adolescents



Internet based communication, internet based entertainment, internet based industrialization, internet based media and so on are familiar term in current era in the world. The internet revolution has also started in the Bangladesh keeping pace with the times and coping with other developed countries. Digital Bangladesh is not a dream, now it's real. The use of internet is now visible everywhere in Bangladesh.



Internet was launched in the 1960s for the first time. In Bangladesh, internet usage was introduced for common people in 1996, while first use was started in 1993. However, as a result of free use of the internet, some of its special effects have been observed in Bangladesh. About 62 per cent of the total population of Bangladesh is internet users. Most of them are adolescents and young children. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Tik Talk, Messenger, Viber, smart phone, television, are common elements of internet to internet users in Bangladesh. Now Peoples have no interest to read the print version news papers, their demand is internet based online versions and it is increasing day by day.



Impact of these social media activities is likely to be influencing children and adolescent's behaviour, as they still are not mature enough to differentiate between reality and fiction. In addition, the more they socialize through online media they forget that their friends and relatives who care for them are closer than their virtual world networks. With excessive time spent on electronic devices and social media family time and other physical activities are not given much value which is equally important for child's social learning development.



Currently, internet based media is growing and becoming addictive. Now it is important to implement the challenges and solutions in this regard. Forasmuch as, at this moment internet and internet based media are available everywhere in the world. As a result, children and adolescent spend their valuable time with internet based media such as Face book, YouTube, Twitter, Telegram, LinkedIn, Whatsapp, Imo and playing video games. Already media has been proved that it is very serviceable and fundamental for nowadays.



It contributes in various fields: education, sports, culture, business, service sectors, researches, imports, exports, communication, and medicine and so on. But in few decades it has been reached in venturesome level which is harmful for users. A national survey in the USA was found that children from 8 to 18 years agers had an average media uses time approximately 7 hours 38 minutes per day. The average American youngster spends one-third of every day with electronic based media.



Adolescents are extremely addicted to social media that kills their valuable time. In addition it influences them negatively. Children cannot differentiate between reality and fantasy because of immaturity. That's why they imagine heroic lifestyles and endeavours to shape their behaviour accordingly. These make them aggressive and violent. Internet addiction may lead to different crimes.



In Bangladesh, there are no proper policies or rules to use internet based media about internet users. Bangladesh's IT sector is booming with the number of users. As a result, users are easily getting sexually provocative video content and anti-social videos. Moreover, many of the ads displayed on the media site are full of adult contents. These ads are harmful for younger children and adolescents since these contents have negative psychological impacts. Now, this problem study will play a major role in addressing the challenges and creating solutions regarding the issue.



According to the statistics of National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), in 2019, the names of the top five countries have come up the terms of child porn videos, pictures captures and shares. In this statistics, Bangladesh was in the 5th position and 5 lakh 56 thousands 642 incidents have taken place here. In third place Iraq, there were 10 lakh 26 thousand 809 incidents. A total of 11 lakh 58 thousand 390 incidents took place in Pakistan which is the second highest and India tops the list with 19 lakh 87 thousand 430 incidents.



Now, Covid-19 has forced us to use internet for doing e-business, e-education-- maintaining social or physical distance. For the instance, parents have to concern to their children. And government enforces the role of healthy used in the internet based media. So, researchers should conduct a large number of researches about the impact of internet based media on adolescent and young children to protect them from the harmful sites. Internet based media impact on our mental health which leads to depression, suicide, aloneness, negative introvert, malnutrition, sleepiness and so on.



Nevertheless, it has been positive effects on our societies which help us to technologically develop our society and country. Government has to ensure proper implementation of law without discrimination to control internet based social media. At the same time we all should be aware about this crucial issue. Therefore, family, society, and government collectively should taken part in resolving this problem.

Writers are undergraduate students, Public Administration, Comilla University









