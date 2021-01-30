

Md Mahmudul Hassan



A reliable survey reports that in 2019 the dropout rate at the primary level was 17.9 percent that was 37.62% at the secondary level. The educationists concerned alarm that this rate will definitely increase in 2021 mainly because of poverty and child marriage which got momentum due to the corona pandemic.



In the middle of January 202, the Education Watch reports that 75% of students want to go back to the classroom very soon, 76% of guardians and 73% of district education officers' view to open the schools soon. 58% of teachers and 52% of upazila education officers give the same opinion. 82% of teachers want a safe environment ensuring the facemasks, hand sanitizer, and social distance before reopening schools.



However, all these statistical reports, comparisons and facts make it obvious that school authorities are facing terrific trouble in reopening the schools and doubting some complications which may throw them to an uncertain implication after reopening the schools. These are;



1. Difficulties in preparing school environment: After a long, almost one year, schools are to be reopened, for which a huge preparation is required. All the items like school furniture, classrooms, ACs, Smartboard, PowerPoint, computers, library books and those which are usually set in any school in modern age, have been damaged or dampened for not using for a long period. The school authorities will have to face such difficulties in preparing the school environment by renewing or reshaping all these items which are damaged. All such works will need an investment of extra money and also time.



Probable challenges in resuming schools



3. Insufficient number of students: Various reports say that the number of students will notably decrease because of the present pandemic outbreak. As earlier described that due to bad impact poverty rate has gone down for which many poor guardians have engaged their children in child labourhood or planned for not sending them to the school right now. The school authority doubts that they can regain a very poor number of students and is also worrying about bearing the daily expenditure of the school consequently.

4. Financial scarcity: It is reported that many of our parents have become jobless or they are not in a good position to carry out the children's school tuition fees. Moreover, many parents have permanently intended to live in their own village, they are not coming back to the town areas. As a result, the schools are losing their students and not even getting new students this year. If students' number decreases and no new admission is ensured, the authority will definitely suffer from scarcity of funds, which creates great complications in running the school.



5. Shortage of disinfectant materials: After reopening the schools, the authority will be perplexed about controlling the situations, though the guidelines are given by the government as well as the health department. It is noted that the schools are suffering from fund deficit, then again they have to invest more money for purchasing and setting disinfectant materials in the school arena, which will be very difficult for them after reopening the schools. To confirm necessary disinfectant items like hand sanitizers, infrared thermometers, room disinfecting spray, gateway security of the schools, standby nurses etc. are really difficult for each school, but these are very essential for the health and hygiene of the teacher, students and staff of the school.



6. Inadequate space in school: As per the government guideline, students' sitting arrangement will be 6 feet distant from each other in a classroom. If so, then the space needs to be double, which is not practically possible for any school, especially the schools which are running privately. For instance, a classroom has a capacity of accommodating 40 students where at least three students usually sit on a bench, it will be a realistic complication to use those rooms for all 40 students, if instruction is to arrange only two seats for a single bench of 6 feet. So it will be required another room for missed out students of that room and thus happen for other classrooms too.



Yes, a solution may be thought of that whole students may be allowed to come into two phases either by day or by shifting, then education must be hampered extremely and a severe pressure will be upon the teachers as they have to teach the same lesson twice to the students if students are divided into two phases.



7. Time management and quality assurance complications: The schools are always run on a proper schedule and the allocated time-tables are to maintain a standard of education. If schools are reopened, all the facilities like hostel accommodation, classroom capacity, sitting arrangement in the school buses, entrance and exit rules maintenance etc. will have to be ensured, which in fact, affect the proper time management due to complying with all facilitated setups in the school. As a result, overall educational quality assurance will be tremendously affected.



Yes, problems, difficulties and different complications will be there and everywhere it happens. Where there is difficulty, there is a confirmed solution. We should remember that difficulty may be a problem, but not danger. Difficulty can be instantly solved by some measures and danger is to be protected for the future.



The difficulties which the school authorities are facing can be easily and gradually solved. It needs only sincerity and positive thinking of the authority to take measures with maximal use of opportunities. And I feel that the government can prolong their assistant hands to support the school authorities by sanctioning money with easy interest and supplying disinfectant items with no cost or limited cost. On the other hand, the school authority should find out the way to comply with the government decision and ensure all possible items for smooth reopening the schools within the declaration.



At the end, we can say that the school authorities are heartily willing to resume the schools to save our education sector and continue making a good nation. The resources that they have should be utilized properly. The teachers should also inspire the students and guardians to come to the school when reopened.

Dr Md Mahmudul Hassan is an Education Researcher and Principal, Daffodil International School, Dhaka























