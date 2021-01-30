

Country two notches down in corruption perception list



The CPI prepared by the Berlin-based Transparency International for last year was released with its Bangladesh chapter - Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) - in Dhaka on Thursday.



The country was ranked 12th among 180 countries from the bottom in 2020, two places lower than the previous year of 2019. Additionally, the country is ahead only of war-ravaged Afghanistan, in tackling corruption among its South Asian neighbours.



However, the CPI uses a scale of 0 to 100, meaning 100 is very clean and 0 is most corrupt. Bangladesh's score in the latest index is a mere 26. Not surprisingly, while disclosing the findings at a virtual press conference on Thursday, TIB authorities said Bangladesh's overall performance in curbing corruption was "disappointing".



The question linked to our curiosity is that have we successfully managed to institutionalise corruption in our system and national psyche?



On one hand, a key reason behind Bangladesh's disappointing performance is failure to transform high profile anti-corruption pledges into reality while on the other the culture of corruption continues to spread and shoot up in all sectors.



Understandably, zero political integrity, abuse of political power, criminality as well as malfunctioning of key institutions of accountability and sustained impunity are among the key factors behind the country's poor performance.



More according to the TIB's findings, financial and banking sectors have been ravaged by incidents of loan default and fraud; shrinking media and civil society space, restrictions of freedom of speech, and lesser tolerance to dissent were also among the factors behind such poor ranking. And not to mention, eye-opening widespread corruption, especially in the health sector during the Covid-19 crisis, also contributed in our bloating tale of corruption.



The point, however, sincere promise to curb corruption from the government's top position was a "necessary condition", but it is not sufficient alone. The sufficient condition turns real when the pledge is kept by all quarters by enforcing the rule of law collectively.



We don't expect to witness, our PM to be a lone warrior in her uncompromising war against corruption in Bangladesh.



Considering our poor performance in the latest TI corruption perception index with due diligence, it is time to act by waging an all-out war against corruption.



While it is crucial that the government take steps to ensure that it will continue its war with a zero-tolerance policy for public officials engaging in corrupt practices - it is just as important for the general public to not give in to demands borne out of corruption.

It is sad and at the same time triggers curiosity - why Bangladesh has slipped two notches down in the Global Corruption Perception Index (CPI) - despite the government's repeated pledge to show 'zero tolerance' to corruption.The CPI prepared by the Berlin-based Transparency International for last year was released with its Bangladesh chapter - Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) - in Dhaka on Thursday.The country was ranked 12th among 180 countries from the bottom in 2020, two places lower than the previous year of 2019. Additionally, the country is ahead only of war-ravaged Afghanistan, in tackling corruption among its South Asian neighbours.However, the CPI uses a scale of 0 to 100, meaning 100 is very clean and 0 is most corrupt. Bangladesh's score in the latest index is a mere 26. Not surprisingly, while disclosing the findings at a virtual press conference on Thursday, TIB authorities said Bangladesh's overall performance in curbing corruption was "disappointing".The question linked to our curiosity is that have we successfully managed to institutionalise corruption in our system and national psyche?On one hand, a key reason behind Bangladesh's disappointing performance is failure to transform high profile anti-corruption pledges into reality while on the other the culture of corruption continues to spread and shoot up in all sectors.Understandably, zero political integrity, abuse of political power, criminality as well as malfunctioning of key institutions of accountability and sustained impunity are among the key factors behind the country's poor performance.More according to the TIB's findings, financial and banking sectors have been ravaged by incidents of loan default and fraud; shrinking media and civil society space, restrictions of freedom of speech, and lesser tolerance to dissent were also among the factors behind such poor ranking. And not to mention, eye-opening widespread corruption, especially in the health sector during the Covid-19 crisis, also contributed in our bloating tale of corruption.The point, however, sincere promise to curb corruption from the government's top position was a "necessary condition", but it is not sufficient alone. The sufficient condition turns real when the pledge is kept by all quarters by enforcing the rule of law collectively.We don't expect to witness, our PM to be a lone warrior in her uncompromising war against corruption in Bangladesh.Considering our poor performance in the latest TI corruption perception index with due diligence, it is time to act by waging an all-out war against corruption.While it is crucial that the government take steps to ensure that it will continue its war with a zero-tolerance policy for public officials engaging in corrupt practices - it is just as important for the general public to not give in to demands borne out of corruption.