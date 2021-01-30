Video
BARI-released crops show hopes of good yield to Gaibandha char farmers

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Jan 29: Improved varieties of crops released by Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) grew well on char and river basin lands this season, showing hopes of good yield to the local farmers.
Sources said BARI set up an office named "On Farm Research Division" in the district town in 2016-2017 fiscal year.
Later, the officials led by principal scientific officer Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud started motivating the farmers of chars and river basin people of Shaghata, Fulchhari, Sadar, Sundarganj and Gobindaganj upazilas to cultivate improved verities of crops developed by BARI.
In response, the char and river basin farmers cultivated 15 kinds of improved varieties released by BARI on their char land and got desired yield.
Seeing their success, other farmers visited the crop lands and expressed their will to farm the varieties on their char land and the number of farmers is increasing gradually.
During the current season, a total of 1000 farmers farmed various types of improved crops including cereal crops, vegetable crops and tuber crops with the hopes of getting desired output.
The crops include foxtail millet, barley, proso millet, maize and wheat, lentil, black gram, grass pea, ground nuts, mustard, sweet potato and potato, sweet gourd, brinjal, tomato, onion and black cumin.
The crops grew well on the char lands and the farmers are expecting desired output.
A number of farmers have started the harvest of few crops like sweet gourd and brinjal but full harvesting will start in the month of February and it would continue till last week of March, said Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud.
Technological supports to farm the crops successfully were also provided to the farmers by the field staff of the BARI office here, he also said.
The farmers are happy to see the crop lands which beckons a bumper production, said Shahjamal Hossain, a char farmer of Chinir Patol char under Shaghata upazila.
Abdul Gafur, chairman of fulchhari union parishad, said the quality of the crops produced by the selected farmers of the BARI office here is better than the local crops.
As a result, the farmers get much profit by selling the produces, prompting other farmers to show more interest to cultivate the BARI-released improved varieties on their char land, he also said.
Md. Reazul Haque, a farmer of Goghat area under Kamarjani union of Sadar upazila, said he farmed BARI-released improved potato on one bigha of land last season and got huge yield.
Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud said a total of 2000 hectares of char land were brought under the crops farming during the current season.
The scenario of the crops field on the char lands has taken a new and attractive look, making the growers so delighted, he added.
The farmers are nurturing the crop fields as per the advices of the staff of BARI local office in the district town to boost production, he concluded.
Deputy Director of the department of agricultural extension (DAE) agriculturist Masudur Rahman said they were also motivating the farmers of chars and river basin areas to cultivate various cereal crops, tuber crops, oil seed crops and vegetables applying modern agri methods to get desired yield and help the government achieve food security as well.



