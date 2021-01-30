C-19 positive cases reach 32,881 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 29: The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases reached 32,881 marks as 48 new patients were diagnosed with the lethal disease.

Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that among the total 32,881 coronavirus infected people, 25,678 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7,203 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district.

"A total of 30,781 coronavirus patients have, so far, recovered from Covid-19 while the percentage of recovery rate stands at 93.61 in the district," he said, adding that the recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutives real-time PCR tests were found negative.

A total of 48 people were tested positive for coronavirus in 24 hours till Friday noon after testing 915 samples at eight COVID-19 laboratories in the district. The infection rate is 8.47 percent during the period.

Among the newly detected patients, 43 are from Chattogram city and five from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

Dr Rabbi said the death toll from the virus rose to 368 with no fatalities reported afresh.

Among the reported afresh fatalities 267 were the residents of the port city and the rest 101 were the residents of different upazilas of the district.

The health official mentioned that the people, who came in contact with Covid-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

Besides, 1,508 patients are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city.






















