Contempt notices to PM Oli

KATHMANDU, Jan 29: Nepal's Supreme Court has issued two contempt of court notices to caretaker Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, demanding he explain why he mocked lawyers challenging his decision to dissolve parliament and call early polls.

The contempt of court suits are the latest challenges for the beleaguered leader after being expelled from his party earlier this week.

The Supreme Court judges are dealing with more than a dozen petitions against Oli's surprise move in December last year to dissolve the parliament and call fresh elections a year ahead of schedule, a move that has triggered nation wide protests amid the coronavirus pandemic and plunged the young Himalayan republic into a political crisis. -REUTERS