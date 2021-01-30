Video
Home Foreign News

News in brief

UK PM rules out Scottish vote

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

EDINBURGH, Jan 29:  Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday rejected calls for a second referendum on independence in Scotland, building his case for a continued United Kingdom on the joint effort to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
Johnson praised the UK's collective response to the health crisis as he toured a vaccine plant in Livingston, west of Edinburgh.
"I think what people want to see is us bouncing back more strongly together," he told reporters, calling the clamour for a new vote "completely irrelevant" given concerns about the pandemic.
"I don't see the advantage of getting lost in pointless constitutional wrangling when, after all, we had a referendum not so very long ago," he added, referring to a 2014 vote when Scotland opted to remain in the United Kingdom.    -AFP


