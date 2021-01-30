Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 January, 2021, 5:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

EU publishes jab contract

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

AMSTERDAM, Jan 29: The European Commission has published its contract with drug-maker AstraZeneca to buy the company's Covid vaccine, amid a row over supplies. The vaccine is expected to be approved by the EU medicines regulator later.
The August deal was for 300 million doses for the European Union to be delivered after regulatory approval, with an option for 100 million more.  But EU sources say they now expect to get only about a quarter of the 100 million vaccines they were expecting to receive by March, a shortfall of about 75 million jabs. AstraZeneca says the production problems are at its plants in the Netherlands and Belgium.
The company's chief executive, Pascal Soriot, said in an interview earlier this week that the contract obliged AstraZeneca to make its "best effort" to meet EU demand, without compelling the company to stick to a specific timetable - an assertion disputed by the EU.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Contempt notices to PM Oli
UK PM rules out Scottish vote
EU publishes jab contract
Modi weakening India by attacking farmers: Rahul
Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican
Explosion outside Israeli embassy  in New Delhi
After Trump bromance, Biden quickly shifts cold on Putin
US dismisses China’s war threat against Taiwan independence


Latest News
Students asked not to make gathering on result day
EU regulator authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults
Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi in political period drama
28 Indian fishermen detained for illegal intrusion
Lt Commander Moazzem Hossain’s house destroyed in fire
Portugal parliament votes to legalise euthanasia
Districts gearing up for vaccination drive
5 COVID-19 patients die in Romania hospital fire
Elections to 63 municipalities on Saturday
TI’s Corruption Perceptions Index is not credible: Hasan
Most Read News
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
Let asthma patients breathe easily
Country reports lowest COVID deaths in 9 months
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Protest at RU against removal of KU teachers
Bouquet to Information Minister
Two to walk gallows for killing man in Madaripur
Revolution in female education
Missing Bangladeshi student's body found in Canada's Winnipeg
Reconciliation among the Gulf States: New concern for the US & others?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft