EU publishes jab contract

AMSTERDAM, Jan 29: The European Commission has published its contract with drug-maker AstraZeneca to buy the company's Covid vaccine, amid a row over supplies. The vaccine is expected to be approved by the EU medicines regulator later.

The August deal was for 300 million doses for the European Union to be delivered after regulatory approval, with an option for 100 million more. But EU sources say they now expect to get only about a quarter of the 100 million vaccines they were expecting to receive by March, a shortfall of about 75 million jabs. AstraZeneca says the production problems are at its plants in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The company's chief executive, Pascal Soriot, said in an interview earlier this week that the contract obliged AstraZeneca to make its "best effort" to meet EU demand, without compelling the company to stick to a specific timetable - an assertion disputed by the EU. -AFP





