Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 January, 2021, 5:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Explosion outside Israeli embassy  in New Delhi

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

NEW DELHI, Jan 29: A "very low-intensity" IED (improvised explosive device) was detonated near the Israeli embassy in the heart of central Delhi on Friday evening, the police have said, adding that no injuries or property damage, apart from shattered windscreens of nearby cars, had been reported.
The blast took place less than two kilometres from Vijaya Chowk, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior members of the government had gathered, amid extremely heavy security, for the Beating the Retreat ceremony.
An alert has been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings in view of blast reported in Delhi. Enhanced security measures have been put in place, the Central Industrial Security Force said.
Police sources said the explosive had been wrapped up in a plastic bag and left on the pavement outside the Jindal residence, which is just metres away from the embassy.
The entire area - the embassy is located on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road - has been cordoned off and senior Delhi Police officers, as well as those from the Special Cell and other intelligence agencies, have reached the spot.
Visuals from the area showed a heavy deployment of police and security personnel standing outside the embassy, with yellow Delhi Police barricades set up at both ends of the road.
The blast comes days after Home Minister Amit Shah met with the Delhi Police Commissioner and the heads of intelligence agencies to discuss security in the national capital.
This was in the aftermath of violence on Republic Day between police and groups of farmers protesting the agriculture laws.
After that meeting additional paramilitary forces were positioned in the city. News agency ANI quoted an unnamed senior official as saying 15 companies of paramilitary forces - including 10 from the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) had been sent in and five more were on standby.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Contempt notices to PM Oli
UK PM rules out Scottish vote
EU publishes jab contract
Modi weakening India by attacking farmers: Rahul
Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican
Explosion outside Israeli embassy  in New Delhi
After Trump bromance, Biden quickly shifts cold on Putin
US dismisses China’s war threat against Taiwan independence


Latest News
Students asked not to make gathering on result day
EU regulator authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults
Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi in political period drama
28 Indian fishermen detained for illegal intrusion
Lt Commander Moazzem Hossain’s house destroyed in fire
Portugal parliament votes to legalise euthanasia
Districts gearing up for vaccination drive
5 COVID-19 patients die in Romania hospital fire
Elections to 63 municipalities on Saturday
TI’s Corruption Perceptions Index is not credible: Hasan
Most Read News
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
Let asthma patients breathe easily
Country reports lowest COVID deaths in 9 months
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Protest at RU against removal of KU teachers
Bouquet to Information Minister
Two to walk gallows for killing man in Madaripur
Revolution in female education
Missing Bangladeshi student's body found in Canada's Winnipeg
Reconciliation among the Gulf States: New concern for the US & others?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft