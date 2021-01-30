Video
Home Countryside

Seedless lemon attracts farmers at Muksudpur

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

A seedless lemon orchard in Muksudpur Upazila. photo: observer

GOPALGANJ, Jan 29:  Seedless and high-yielding lemon cultivation is getting momentum in Muksudpur Upazila of the district.
Farming sources said, with rising interest of new growers, this hybrid lemon farming is increasing day by day in this upazila of Gopalganj. They are having dream of changing their lots with its commercial        farming.
One Samiul Haq, a farmer in the Kadampur Village, has already changed his living standard. He is pioneer in the locality.
 Good time has been in his family. Following him, more families are running well.
Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) here is expecting other farmers in the upazila will change their living standard by farming that lemon variety.
Samiul has cultivated lemon on 2.5 acres of leased land early this year. His lemon farm has been fruity before ending one year. There are lemons in his orchard in cluster form.
Samiul gets success. His success has created a stirring response in the locality. Already, many youths have shown interest to follow him.
Seeing his farm, one Saudi returnee, Nurul Hossain, expressed his interest in cultivating lemon on his land. He said, he has got stranded after coming from Saudi Arabia before corona.  
He wants to stay in his country. He is planning to do some work staying at home.
While talking with this correspondent he expressed his interest saying, "I am hoping to raise a lemon orchard in the next year."
Samiul said, "Many are coming to me for sharing. I asked them about this seedless variety. It is high yielding."
I have budded saplings of that species, he mentioned.
Deputy Director of the DAE D. Arbind Kumar Ray said, "Our Vitamin-C deficit will be reduced if farmers become interested. I am providing this suggestion to them."
By farming this seedless lemon variety, farmers can be benefitted, he added.
 Also employments will be created for unemployed youths if farming of the species takes place across the district, he opined.



