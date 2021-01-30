Video
Saturday, 30 January, 2021, 5:56 AM
Home Countryside

Bumper potato production likely at Raninagar

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

The photo taken recently from Nandaibari Village in Raninagar Upazila shows a farmer taking care of his potato plants. photo: observer



RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, Jan 29: farmers in Raninagar Upazila of the district is going to achieve bumper potato production.
Along with paddy, farmers in this upazila have  cultivated hybrid potato hoping more profits.
Two times floods damaged their transplanted Aman (T-Aman) in the last year. Now they are trying on hybrid potato species to recoup their losses from T-Aman cultivation.   
If the weather behaves favourably at the last moment, local farmers said, they will be              benefited.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) here,  potato has been cultivated in eight unions of the upazila. At present, there are growing green potato fields in Mirat, Gona and Kashimpur unions.
Soon after the recession of flood water, growers started planting seed potatoes at the suggestion of the upazila agriculture office.
This Robi season potato farming has exceeded the official target of 1,125 hectares (ha) in the upazila. The farmed land stands at 1,180 ha.
The hybrid species included Katina Diamond, Ufsi and local variety.
Already, potato lifting has begun from advance farms. After few days, the lifting will begin in full swing.
Growers are in tension with the last minute price markets of potatoes.
DAE Officer Shahidul Islam said, at present, the second term of mild cold wave is flowing over this locality. But the potato fields are not harmed so badly due to thick fog; upazila agriculture office has advised rightly, and farmers took protective preparations.


« PreviousNext »

