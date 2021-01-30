Six injured in clashes over Bhola municipality election

BHOLA, Jan 29: At least six people were injured as supporters of two councillor candidates in Ward No. 1 in Bhola Municipality locked in clash against each other.

Chase and counter-chase took place between the supporters of both groups in Bhadrer Pole and Stadium Road areas in the district town on Wednesday morning.

Following the clash, councillor candidate Abinash Nandi at a press conference alleged that he was attacked by Manjurul Islam's supporters during the election campaign in the morning, leaving him and five of his supporters injured.

However, Manjurul Islam denied the allegations of attack and claimed that supporters of Abinash Nandi attacked his supporters.





