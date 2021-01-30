60 held in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 29: Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested a total of 60 people on different charges in the district.

Out of the 60 arrested people, 18 were arrested by the district police and 42 by Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP).

Of the arrestees, 28 had arrest warrants, 19 were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus and Additional Superintendent of Police Iftekhar Alam confirmed the information on Thursday.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the officials added.























