Corona vaccination begins in Gopalganj Feb 7

GOPALGANJ, Jan 29: Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the district will start from February 7.

The vaccination programme will be held at Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed on Wednesday said 3,600 ampoules of vaccine would arrive in the district at initial stage on Friday. A total of 38,000 people can be vaccinated with the vaccine.

He also said all-out preparations have been taken to make the vaccination campaign a success.

Primarily, the vaccine would be given to doctors, nurses and health workers, and, later on police, freedom fighters and journalists.


















