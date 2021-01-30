Prisoner dies in Dinajpur jail

DINAJPUR, Jan 29: A prisoner of Dinajpur Central Jail died of 'heart failure' on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Helal Uddin, 48, son of Shukur Ali, was a resident of Bishnupur Village in Biral Upazila of the district.

District Jail Super Md Faridur Rahman Rubel said Helal Uddin came to the jail on January 15 in a drug case.

He fell sick at around 8am due to chest pain.

He was taken to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

After an autopsy, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members in the afternoon.

An unnatural death case was filed with Kotwali Police Station in this connection.



















