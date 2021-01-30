Rape case filed against youth at Bagmara

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Jan 29: A rape case was filed against a young man after he was called in Bagmara Police Station (PS) in the district for resolving their conjugal dispute through arbitration.

Police on Tuesday sent Arman Hossain, a college student, to jail after showing him arrested in the case.

It was learnt that Arman, son of Anisur Rahman of Bujrukkour Village in the upazila, married a schoolgirl of his area six months back after having a love affair.

The groom's family took the girl to the house after arranging a marriage ceremony in October. Since then, the newlywed couple have been living together.

But, a dispute occurred between them a week before over family issues. Regarding the feud, the bride's family lodged a complaint to the PS.

Police called both the families to the station on Monday afternoon saying that the dispute would be resolved through arbitration.

During the meeting, members of both the families locked into an altercation. At one stage, Sub-Inspector (SI) Amirul Islam picked Arman from the meeting and took him into the custody.

Later, he asked the bride to file a rape case. Receiving the rape case, the SI sent Arman to jail on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the case statement, the schoolgirl was raped by Arman several times with the promise of marriage.

When contacted, SI Amirul denied the allegation. He said he did not know whether they were married or not.













