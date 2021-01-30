Video
Saturday, 30 January, 2021, 5:55 AM
Home Countryside

Seven killed in road mishaps in 6 districts

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Seven people including a woman were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Brahmanbaria, Munshiganj, Laxmipur, Magura, Natore and Panchagarh, in two days.  
BRAHMANBARIA: A man was killed in a road accident in Brahmanbaria Municipal area of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Al-Amin, 38, son of Abu Taher Mia, a resident of Kheora Village in Kosba Upazila of the       district.
Local sources said a paddy-laden truck hit a covered van in Puniaut intersection area on the Cumilla-Sylhet Highway at around 7am, leaving the covered van driver dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the truck driver and his assistant fled the scene soon after the       incident.
MUNSHIGANJ: Two people were killed and two others injured as a passenger bus ran over them in Gazaria Upazila of the district early Friday.
The deceased were identified as Ismail Hossain, 36, son of Ali Mia, and Abu Kalam Molla, 35, son of Muslim Molla, residents of Kachua Police Station area in Chandpur.
Quoting locals, Bhaberchar Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Md Salauddin said an unidentified passenger-laden bus ran over some pedestrians in Jamaldi Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at around 4:30am, leaving the duo dead on the spot and two others injured.
The killer bus left the scene hurriedly after the incident.
The injured were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and kept those at the police outpost.
However, police are trying to identify the bus, the official added.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A young man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Nurnabi, 30, son of Abul Kalam Azad, a resident of Madhya Char Martin area in the upazila.
Local sources said an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle were collided head-on in Munshirhat area on the Torabganj-Motirhat Road in the afternoon, which left the auto-rickshaw passenger Nurnabi dead on the spot and three others injured.
The injured were taken to a local hospital.
Hazirhat Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Md Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident.
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: An elderly man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Abul Hossain Molla, 60, son of late Niamat Ali Molla, a resident of Gobarnada Pashchim Para Village under Rajapur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a motorcycle hit a bicycle carrying Abul Hossain Molla in Kamarbari intersection area in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to Magura 250-bed General Hospital, where he died in the evening while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammadpur Police Station (PS) Tarok Biswas confirmed the incident.  
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A woman was killed after being hit by an ambulance in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Banesa Begum, 42, wife of Dulal Hossain of Karbala Village in the upazila.
Bonpara Highway PS OC Khandaker Shafiqul Islam said a Natore-bound ambulance hit the woman in Karbala Dakhil Madrasa area on the Natore-Pabna Highway at around 3:30pm while he was crossing the road, leaving her seriously injured.
She was rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead, the OC added.
TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Upendranath, 60, son of late Dharan Lal, a resident of Chowdhurygach Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a Panchagarh-bound truck hit Upendranath in Ekua area on the National Highway of the upazila at around 1pm while he was standing beside the road, leaving him dead on the spot.
Locals seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.


