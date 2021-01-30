

Cattle feed price doubles at Kawkhali

Straw, locally known as Nala, is selling at increased prices in the upazila. Farmers use straw as fodder.

Farmers said, prices of straw are increasing day by day in Kawkhali. Due to the unabated fodder price hike, farm owners and general farmers in the upazila have fallen in disarray.

Straw is main feed for cattle in the upazila, farm owners said.

Numerous small and large cattle farms have grown up in different areas of Kawkhali; some are running dairy farms, and some are fattening cows targeting Kurbani haats.

But these farms have been in scarcity of fodder, it was learnt.

Farm operators said, the fodder price has increased by double this year causing a demand-driven crisis in the locality.

Straw of per bigha paddy land is selling at Tk 5,000 against last year's highest price of Tk 2,500. So, purchasers are getting it a hiccupping to buy straw.

Many farm owners make advance payment to paddy field owners for straw.

General cattle farmers cannot afford these high priced straws.

According to farmers, barns are mixed with straw to feed cattle. For proper growth of cattle, there is no alternative to straw.

Farm owners and seasonal growers are to stockpile straw for one year. At present, they are purchasing straw for one year.

Locals said, due to an increased number of purchasers, the crisis has been created mostly.

A type of buying competition has created between farm owners and general farmers. Farm owners said, they are bringing straw from other areas also. It is increasing their collection cost for transport fare.

A farm owner in Chirapara Village Krishna Das said, most of the farm owners are dependent on neighbouring Rajapur Upazila for straw. But this year, farmers are coming from other districts including Bagerhat and Khulna to purchase straw. So, the straw price has gone up.

Every day, trawler, pickup, Tom Tom, and boat are taking straw to different parts of the country.

Farmer Jamal Uddin said, local farmers are very happy to get good prices of their straw.

This year he has sold his straw of one acre paddy field at Tk 16,000 against last year's Tk 10,000.











