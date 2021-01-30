91 illegal arms recovered, 3,126 arrested in Rajshahi in 2020

RAJSHAHI, Jan 29: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered a total of 91 firearms, 219 rounds of bullet and 76 magazines from different areas in the district in late 2020.

Besides, the elite force members arrested a total of 55 militants and 3,071 people involved in various criminal activities during the time.

Commanding Officer of RAB-5 Lt Col Abdul Muttakin confirmed the information at a view-exchange meeting with journalists at the conference room of his office in the city on Wednesday.

Lt Col Muttakin said RAB members also recovered huge volumes of drugs, including 57.4 kilograms of heroin, 11.6 kilograms of opium, 38,487 bottles of phensedyl, 1,89,991 yaba tablets, 1,698 kilograms of hemp, 9627 litres of liquor, 413 bottles of foreign wine and 387 cane bear during separate drives throughout the year.



