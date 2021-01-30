Video
Home Countryside

One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 29: One more person died of coronavirus in the division on Thursday.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 388 here.
Meanwhile, 14 more people have contracted the virus in the division in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,209 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Friday noon.
He said the highest 243 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 55 died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 26 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 17 in Sirajganj and 11 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 23,519 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,950 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.


