Saturday, 30 January, 2021, 5:55 AM
Obituary

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

A Rashid Sikder
BARISHAL:  Senior Lawyer of Jhalakati District Judge Court Advocate A Rashid Sikder died of heart attack on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital at around 1:30 am on Friday.
His namaz-e-janaza was held after Juma prayer in Jhalakati.
Later, he was buried at Old Muslim Graveyard there.
He left one son, five daughters and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.
Masud Chowdhury
PORSHA, NAOGAON: Postmaster of Baliachanda Sub-Post Office Masud Chowdhury died at his residence in Porsha Upazila of the district on Thursday evening. He was 75.
He had been suffering from blood cancer for long.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Baliachanda area after Juma prayer on Friday.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard.
He left wife, one son, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

