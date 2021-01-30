Video
Home Countryside

3 unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Three people died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Habiganj and Sirajganj, in two days.
HABIGANJ: Two labourers of Deondi Tea Garden died as a wall of the factory collapsed in Chunarughat Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased were identified as Swapan Mal, son of Amin Mal, and Ajit Bakti, son of Dinesh Bakti.
Deputy Manager of Deondi Tea Garden Debashish Roy said a wall of the factory has been collapsed while they were working for production there at noon, which left the duo seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to Habiganj Sadar Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.  
SIRAJGANJ: A housemaid died after falling from a rooftop of a three-storied building in Enayetpur Police Station (PS) area of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Parisan Nesa, 55, was the wife of late Aynal Haque of Arkandi Village. She had been living in the house of Afsar Talukder at Enayetpur and worked as a housemaid there for the last four years.
Sub-Inspector of Enayetpur PS Daresh Ali said Parisan Nesa mysteriously fell from the rooftop of the house at night, which left her critically injured.
She was rushed to Enayetpur Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Parisan Nesa to Dhaka as her condition was deteriorated.
Later, she died on the way to Dhaka.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of the PS Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.


