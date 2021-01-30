Video
Saturday, 30 January, 2021
Countryside

Two commit suicide in two districts

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two people including a college girl allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Barishal, on Thursday.  
SIRAJGANJ: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Jakaria Hossain, 20, was the son of Md Saju Pramanik, a resident of Asanbari Village in the upazila.
The deceased's father said Jakaria was a drug addict. He demanded money from his mother for buying drugs at night.
As she refused to give him money, Jakaria went out of the house at around 9pm and hanged himself from a tree nearby the house.
Locals spotted his hanging body on Friday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without     autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarash Police Station (PS) Fazle Ashiq confirmed the incident.  
BARISHAL: A college student reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Afrin Akter, 17, an intermediate student at a local college, was the daughter of Anisur Rahaman of Kangshi Village in the upazila.
Wazirpur PS  OC Ziaul Hassan said Afrin hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at night out of huff with her mother.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, the OC added.


