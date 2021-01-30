No C-19 positive patient found at SBMCH

BARISHAL, Jan 29: With the last COVID-19 patient leaving coronavirus ward at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), the ward remained empty.

Khaleda Begum, of Mathbaria Upazila in Pirojpur District, left the hospital on Thursday after being recovered from the virus.

This is the first time the word remained vacant since April 8 last year.

So far, a total of 136 coronavirus infected patients died at the hospital while 817 have been recovered from the virus. At present, some 29 people with the virus symptoms are admitted to the ward while 10 of them already tested negative. The rest 19 will get tested for the virus soon, said hospital sources.

According to the hospital sources, a total of 3,005 people were admitted to the corona ward and 953 of them were found positive for the virus.

So far, 426 patients died at this ward with the virus symptoms and only 136 of them tested positive for the virus, SBMCH Assistant Director (Administration) Dr SM Moniruzzaman confirmed.

No patient with the virus infection was admitted to the hospital last week, he added.



















