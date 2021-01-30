8.5OC temperature recorded in Tentulia



The photo taken on Thursday shows a view of foggy morning in Tentulia Upazila of Panchagarh. photo: observer

The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius in the upazila on Thursday, said Md Russel Shah, officer-in-charge of Tentulia Weather Observation Centre.

The cold wave intensifies more at nights in comparison of days, the official added.

The cold air coming from Himalaya Mountains and dense fog are making sufferings to the people, especially to poor people, in the area.

Children and elderly people have been affected in various cold-related diseases.





















