Insects attack mustard plants in Sirajganj



A farmer showing insect-attacked mustard plants in Tarash Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, already several acres of mustard land have been attacked in Magura Binod and Saguna unions in west zone of the upazila.

These insects are devouring mustard flowers. They are cutting down heads of growing plants. With the sunrise, they are getting to road. Different types of birds including martin and black drongo are eating these.

Locals said, spraying of insecticide in the attacked mustard fields is not working. As a result, they have fallen in a losing condition. Yet agriculture office sources said, there is nothing to be feared saying, necessary measures will be taken to check these insects.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), this year, 4,350 hectares have been brought under mustard cultivation in the upazila. Already, few farmers have started lifting ripe mustard plants. Yet the fields have been attacked mostly, where Nabi species of mustard has been farmed.

A visit found mustard fields in Dighee-Saguna, Makurhshon, Kundail, Laluamazia, and Kamarshon have been attacked largely. Green mustard plants in these fields have turned faded.

Farmer Firoz Hossain in Mazira Village said, the attack has been mostly on the green fields; it is a little bit on the ripe fields.

Kawser Ali, Sajib Hossain, and other farmers said, seeing the insect attack on their fields, many farmers started purchasing insecticide; but insecticide spraying is not working.

In this situation, many have started harvesting their half-ripe mustards. So they will have to count huge losses.

A retired teacher in Laluamazira Village Abdul Jabbar said, in 2005 this insect had attacked seriously on mustard fields; this year, it has attacked again. But compared to 2005, it has been a bit of less attack this year, he added.

Tarash Upazila Agriculture Officer Lutfunnahar Luna said, the attacking insect is called 'Katui' (lectura).

On information, she inspected attacked fields in the last week. Measures are being taken in this connection, she informed.

On Wednesday, Deputy Director of the DAE Abu Hanif said, "We have inspected fields on Tuesday. On Wednesday, assistant deputy directors, and other officers of various levels were sent there to see."

Due to thick fog, the breeding atmosphere has been created for lectura to reproduce, he mentioned.

There is nothing to be feared, he suggested.

Necessary medicine is being sprayed, and the attack will be controlled soon, he added.











SIRAJGANJ, Jan 29: Insects started attacking mustard plants in Tarash Upazila of the district. If the attack is not controlled immediately, farmers might incur huge losses.According to field sources, already several acres of mustard land have been attacked in Magura Binod and Saguna unions in west zone of the upazila.These insects are devouring mustard flowers. They are cutting down heads of growing plants. With the sunrise, they are getting to road. Different types of birds including martin and black drongo are eating these.Locals said, spraying of insecticide in the attacked mustard fields is not working. As a result, they have fallen in a losing condition. Yet agriculture office sources said, there is nothing to be feared saying, necessary measures will be taken to check these insects.According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), this year, 4,350 hectares have been brought under mustard cultivation in the upazila. Already, few farmers have started lifting ripe mustard plants. Yet the fields have been attacked mostly, where Nabi species of mustard has been farmed.A visit found mustard fields in Dighee-Saguna, Makurhshon, Kundail, Laluamazia, and Kamarshon have been attacked largely. Green mustard plants in these fields have turned faded.Farmer Firoz Hossain in Mazira Village said, the attack has been mostly on the green fields; it is a little bit on the ripe fields.Kawser Ali, Sajib Hossain, and other farmers said, seeing the insect attack on their fields, many farmers started purchasing insecticide; but insecticide spraying is not working.In this situation, many have started harvesting their half-ripe mustards. So they will have to count huge losses.A retired teacher in Laluamazira Village Abdul Jabbar said, in 2005 this insect had attacked seriously on mustard fields; this year, it has attacked again. But compared to 2005, it has been a bit of less attack this year, he added.Tarash Upazila Agriculture Officer Lutfunnahar Luna said, the attacking insect is called 'Katui' (lectura).On information, she inspected attacked fields in the last week. Measures are being taken in this connection, she informed.On Wednesday, Deputy Director of the DAE Abu Hanif said, "We have inspected fields on Tuesday. On Wednesday, assistant deputy directors, and other officers of various levels were sent there to see."Due to thick fog, the breeding atmosphere has been created for lectura to reproduce, he mentioned.There is nothing to be feared, he suggested.Necessary medicine is being sprayed, and the attack will be controlled soon, he added.