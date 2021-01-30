Video
Saturday, 30 January, 2021
Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021
Mehedy Hasan

Mehedy Hasan is a Bangladeshi chef, and food analyst. He has vast experience as a multi cuisine Chef abroad. Now he is working for Walton Group as a Deputy Assistant and Director (Hospitality Management). He is also a Food & Beverage Trainer at the National youth and Technical training center.



Spicy Meatball Kabab

Ingredients
2 pounds ground beef
2-3 cloves garlic, Green Chili   minced
1 egg yolk
2 tbsp chopped fresh Coriander
1 tbsp chopped fresh mint
1/2tsp ground cumin


1/2 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp paprika
1/2 tsp allspice
1/4 tsp cayenne
1 1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp pepper
Method
1. Preheat your barbecue or griddle pan to medium heat.
2. In a bowl, combine the beef mince, breadcrumbs, curry paste, red onion and garlic. Season well with salt and pepper and combine well.
3. Divide into 21 small balls and thread 3 balls on to a small bamboo skewer. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes minimum to firm up.
4. In a small bowl, combine the crème fraiche and barbecue sauce and keep aside until needed.
5. When the barbecue is ready or griddle pan, add the skewers on the barbecue over direct heat. Grill quickly for 2-3 minutes on each sides then move onto indirect heat until cooked through.
6. When the skewers are cooked, briefly heat the flatbreads.
7. Serve the skewers with the flatbreads with drizzle of sauce, salad leaves and serve immediately.



