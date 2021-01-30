Video
Rang Bangladesh's spring festival

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Life & Style Desk

At the end of winter, the mind-boggling Fagun appears with the message of spring. In this time nature is transformed into a new manifestation by removing the filth of winter. People's minds also became happy at this time.
Bengalis are waiting for the day to be celebrated in a different way. And this celebration remains incomplete without new clothes. That is why the top fashion house of Bangladesh, Rang Bangladesh, has brought up a touch of Falgun in the spring festival, bringing up clothes and all other items on the occasion. Every spring outfit was lit up with the colours like golden, Gerua, Paste Peach, Light Green as well as Lemon Yellow, Orange, Tea, Turquoise, Paste, Magenta and Red.
The floral motifs are mainly traditional dresses and the collection has an aesthetic mix of fusion. Originally cotton and viscose or linen fabrics were used throughout the collection. Cotton and half silk have also been used in sarees. Clothing design has been enhanced using various value added media. These include hand embroidery, book prints, screen prints, as well as embroidery work.
Girls wear: Saree, Three Piece, Single Shirt, Tops Set, Unstitched Dress, Palazzo, Single Orna, Bowz. Boys' clothing: Punjabi, shirt, T-shirt, fatwa. Children's clothing: Sarees, frocks, shirts, tops, Punjabi, shirts, T-shirts.


