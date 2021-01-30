

Kay Kraft's new outfit for new year

As a motif, the life-journey, location, beauty of the nature, environment and nature of the bird are highlighted. Innovation has been brought in the combination of own design, linen, georgette, silk, voile cloth. The uniqueness, the features, the time and the environment, the type of clothing and the decoration are perfectly presented.

Keeping the customers convenience in mind, the freshness was brought up in price range, design, cut and pattern. As a medium, the screen print has been completed in five/six colors with beauty in abundance. Customers will love this modern presentation of the famous "Bird" series of costumes.

Colors include White, Off White, Biscuit, Olive, Green, Orange, Yellow, Light Yellow, Gray, Silver, Blue, Pink, Green, Pelgreen, Blue, Brown, Gold, Sea Green, etc.

Product line includes sari, kurti, skirt-tops, waist, shirt, full shirt, single scarf, tops. Skirts-tops for children, frocks, tops, shirts.













