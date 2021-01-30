Let asthma patients breathe easily



Dr. Nazma Akter Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) Department of Medicine MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka.

Learn your triggers: When you inhale something that triggers your asthma, your airways, the tubes in your lungs that carry air can become tight and clogged with mucus. You may cough, wheeze, and struggle to catch your breath. Talk to your doctor about having tests to find out what your triggers are.

Wash your hands: Washing your hands with soap and water is one of simplest and best ways to avoid spreading or catching colds and other viruses. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers and moist towelettes also do the trick. Also emphasize the importance of good hand washing to your children to even further reduce the chances of spreading germs around your house.

Get a flu shot: If a co-worker or friend has the cold or flu, keep your distance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that most people age 6 months and older get an annual flu shot to help protect against the flu virus. Having asthma won't make you more susceptible, but if you do get the flu, the results could be more serious, even if you keep your asthma symptoms under control. Your doctor may also recommend that you get a pneumonia vaccine for extra protection.

Keep your mouth closed: Ideally, you should breathe through your nose, not your mouth, when you're out in the cold because the nose warms up the air for the lungs. Another way to warm and humidify the air you breathe is to wear a scarf or muffler over your nose and mouth.

Exercise indoors: When it's bitterly cold outside it is better to go gym instead of exercising outside. If you want to exercise in the fresh air, choose a time of day when it might be warmer, such as the mid afternoon.

Warm up before working out: A recent study showed that people with asthma recover faster and have greater lung function after exercising when they are warmed up. Consider doing your first 20 minutes of your run on a treadmill before heading outdoors in the cold.

Take steps to prevent asthma flares: Take a preventive dose of your asthma medicine before heading outside, whether to exercise, walk the dog, or run errands. You may need a bronchodilator at least a half-hour before you're heading out in the cold. Your inhaler will help open your airways and give you the extra protection you need.

Tips for Children: As winter approaches, you can help your child have fewer asthma problems, too. Give them some responsibility for keeping their asthma under control. This includes knowing how to avoid triggers and how to follow their action plan. Teach the importance of proper hand washing, especially during cold and flu season.

Have an asthma action plan: No matter what the season, you should always know what to do if your asthma symptoms flare. Your action plan should detail how to control your asthma over the long run and what to do if you have an asthma attack. Be sure you know when to call your doctor.

Take your medications: Work with your doctor or asthma specialist to create an effective treatment plan, and continue to get regular checkups. If you find your asthma symptoms worsen in the cold weather, talk with your doctor about possibly changing the mediations you take.

Keeping your asthma under control may take a little more effort in the cold of winter, but these strategies should get you through the season without worsened symptoms.









