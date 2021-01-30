

Wedding plan in pandemic time

Since the lifting of the lockdown, the fear of coronavirus has been gradually decreasing. Offices, courts, shops are running, traffic has started for a long time. Although the corona infection has not stopped, everything is going according to the hygiene rules in the pursuit of livelihood. Like everything else during Corona, the doors were closed for organizations like Kazi Office, Convention Hall, Wedding Planners, Wedding Photography and Ghatakbari. Even though the marriage did not stop, it was happening in secret, in limited scale. But now the situation has changed a lot. Sanai has started playing at the wedding. There is a commotion and rejoicing among the relatives around the bride and groom. However, everyone is taking part in such a lavish wedding arrangement in accordance with standard health protocol.

'Wedding ceremonies are being organized more at home now. The roof of the house or the open courtyard is being decorated like a festival. The people of the house are dancing and singing in such an arrangement. As a result, there is no more fear of Coronavirus.

Although it has been closed for a long time during Covid-19 time, the doors of the convention halls have reopened. They are trying to keep the halls away from all kinds of deadly germs including coronavirus for the safety of the guests.

In this age of information technology, you can talk to people thousands of miles away. Since it is forbidden to go out in Corona, many people are talking on their mobile phones, many people are completing the formality of the invitation in video call.

The look of the bride and groom at the wedding is important, specially for the bride. For this, the outfit should be different from everyone else's. Parlors for Corona were also closed for several months. Then the door of the parlor opened according to the hygiene rules. The bride and groom are also started coming to parlor.

Afroza Parveen, a cosmetologist at Red Beauty Parlor, said, "We are providing the services in accordance with standard health protocol. Here the same hygiene rules are followed for the general service recipients including the bride. Now you have to wear a mask, so now it is the trend of eye makeup. I am also paying special attention to the bride's eye makeup. So that when you wear a mask, the matter of eye makeup comes to the fore. ' Wedding is the most precious day of life, so therefore, every effort is made to make the day memorable.

Renowned fashion designer Biplob Saha said, now no one buys three saris in marriage. Everyone now buy one. That's what they wear on body turmeric day. And they wear lehenga at the wedding and gown at the post-wedding.

There is no objection to that either, he said, adding that. Lehenga and gown can also be made in the country.

In addition to saris, Saha has made gowns and lehengas with local materials in his designs. In fact, marriage is rarely rushed. Rather, it takes a lot of time to organize. As a result, it is possible to make Jamdani, Benarsi or any other fabric by ordering from the beginning and easily make the lehenga and gown of one's choice with that fabric, says Biplob Saha.

And there is a saree. That too can be woven in the same way. Our weavers are making it directly as the designers are doing. In this way, we can play a role in supporting our weaving industry and preserving the indigenous weaving tradition.

















