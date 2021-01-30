

Footprint of women in banking sector increasing

Currently, the scenario has changed worldwide thanks to a series of initiatives taken by the United Nations (UN). There is no denying the fact that women's empowerment is a blessing for an economy. So, there is a trend across the world that sees more and more women in the workplaces.

Like many countries across the world, Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success by narrowing down the gender inequality in workplaces. Like other sectors, Bangladesh's banking sector now feels proud of employing women.

The involvement of women employees helps the sector grow. Viewing their role as important in bolstering the sector with their talents and relentless efforts, the banking sector is welcoming them to be employed in this challenging sector.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) January-June, 2020 report, female employees are now 18.02 percent in state-owned banks, 15.54 percent in state-owned specialized banks, 18.89 percent in private banks and 33.16 percent in foreign commercial banks.

In July to December, 2019, female employees were 17.79 percent in state-owned banks, 15 percent in state-owned specialized banks, 19.48 percent in private banks and 39.58 percent in foreign commercial banks.

As per the BB January-June, 2020 report, out of the female employees, 63 percent are now in private banks, 27 percent in state-owned banks, 7.0 per cent in state-owned specialized banks and 3.0 percent in foreign banks. Of the women, around 17,603 are in private banks, 7,670 in state-owned banks, 978 in foreign banks and 1,827in specialised state-owned banks.

Talking to BSS, Mahmuda Begum, Vice President of the South East Bank Limited, expressed gratitude to her bank since she has been getting women-friendly facilities there since joining.

"In 1995, teaching or medical practice were deemed to be suitable for the educated women. But joining a bank was a challenging decision in my life," said Mahmuda Begum, also Branch Manager of the Dhanmondi Ladies Branch of the bank.

Her father, a former official of Bangladesh Bank, encouraged her to take up this profession, which ultimately made her proud as a banker," she said. "I am giving full efforts for building my career like a male colleague in my bank," said Mahmuda who leads a team of nine female employees there.

Mentioning the existing environment in banks for female bankers suitable, she said female bankers are showing same capability like their male colleagues and the management also is offering same facilities for both the male and female officials.

Like Mahmuda Begum, Sanjeeda Ismail Choudhuri, Vice-President of National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Limited, feels proud as a banker and she is providing her all sorts of efforts to play a vital role in the country's financial sector.

"I am fortunate enough to join a bank as per the will of my family members in 1998 when the number of women working in banks was far less than that now. Like many of my male colleagues, I am also playing a vital role in the country's financial sector," Sanjeeda, also manager of NCC Bank's Basundhara Branch said with a profound sense of pride.

When she joined the NCC Bank as a provisionary officer, only a few women took banking as their profession for many reasons but as the years rolling out, this particular profession is growingly becoming a dream for the girls studying accounting, finance and management, among other subjects, in colleges and universities. "I married during my student life in 1989 and being a housewife with a daughter I completed my education from Dhaka University in 1996. My engineer husband and other family members provided all supports to complete my education and take up banking as a profession," she said.

Sanjeeda, who is presiding over 13 male and five female employees in her branch, said the situation has been changing gradually with generating much more interest among the girls to join banking as a profession.

Managing Director of the Southeast Bank Limited (SEBL) M Kamal Hossain said the role of women bankers in the sector is laudable as they have dedication in their work and they always maintain office time properly.

About 20 percent of the total employees of his bank are women and their performance is as good as that of the male ones. -BSS

