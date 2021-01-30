

Winter skincare routine

Bangladesh is popularly known as the land of six seasons and has a climate which is mostly warm and humid. After each consecutive two months, we get to experience the different flavors of each of the season that we are blessed with. Winter is one of the six seasons and has already arrived. With every season, we tend to make few major changes in our lifestyle. Likewise, in winter season, which is the colder part of the year where we have to undergo some certain changes in our daily routine which also includes our skincare.Taking care of our skin is a vital part of our daily life. In winter its mostly sunny days and chilly nights. Only changing your wardrobe should not be the only necessary thing to do in winter. Going out in the harsh and rough winter conditions arise skincare issues so a proper skincare regimen can address all the problems caused during winter. As temperature becomes way too cold which in result causes the air to become dry and eventually suck the moisture of skin. Hence, your skin can not function properly which ultimately may lead to skin irritation, sensitivity, inflammation and several other problems regarding your skin. It is not necessary to entirely change your skincare routine whereas a small addition to your skincare products or eliminating few which are not suitable during the winter season can do the work for you. Due to the dry winter air, dead skin cell gets accumulated on the skin. Therefore, a gentle exfoliation can bring that glow to your face. As it is very important to keep your skin more hydrated so using an oil or cream-based cleanser can be beneficial for your skin to lock the moisture and keep it hydrated. If your are suffering from acne and your skincare is solely focused on your acne, containing ingredients like salicylic acid which in return can make the skin even more dry. Moisturizer plays a very important role in the skincare and does not matter which time of the year it is, it is something your skin badly need. As winter makes your skin more dehydrated due to less moisture in the air, so switching your lotion based moisturizer to a cream textured moisturizer can help your skin to be more hydrated. Moreover, there are vast varieties of face masks for different types of skin which are beneficial during winter. Including an overnight mask in order to lock in all those products used in your nighttime skin regimen can help your skin to become healthy. In addition, whether it is winter or any other season SPF is something which is a must to your skincare as it protects your skin from radiation and free radical damage. However, using only skincare products externally is not the only solution for your skin in the cold season. A healthy diet during this weather condition is very much essential. Try to include foods that have green leafy vegetable which has anti-inflammatory properties and also contain Sulphur that helps to reduce flakiness. Consuming Vitamin C in winter is very important and carrots are a good source of Vitamin C. In order to restore your glow, expensive beauty products are not the only way. You should have a healthy diet containing fruits and vegetables those are rich in antioxidant. Most importantly, you should drink a lot of water to maintain your natural glow.As winter has arrived, these few transitions in your skin regimen are very important in order to maintain your natural glow and radiance. Depending on your skin type and condition you should be making few changes and take care of your skin to make it healthy in any time of the year.