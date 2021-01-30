

Evergreen Songbird Runa Laila

Interestingly, it was not the music rather her journey began with lessons of dancing. Runa Laila took lessons of Bharatanatyam and Kathak style dancing from the Bulbul Academy of Fine Arts in Karachi, Pakistan. However she was motivated when she took part in the singing class of her elder sister Dina Laila, who was a singing tutor. After doing classes here, she became enthusiastic for music. Moreover she was used to sing a song when she heard it in radio or any other programmer. Her God-gifted voice didn't go unnoticed as Runa came soon came under the mentorship of singing maestros like Abdul Kader, Habib Uddin Ahmed, Ghulam Kader and many more.

At the age of just 12, she was offered from film industry and it was a playback offer for the movie Jugnu, where she would sing the song titled Gudia Si Munni Meri. But that was not the ideal place for her to pursue a career in music industry. Her immense enthusiasm for the music eventually melted her family and they gave here the permission. After a whole month's preparation, in June, 1965, Runa Laila recorded her first playback under the guidance of music director Monzur Hossain. This marked the start of an epic journey that has gone on to create history in the years to come. But even before this, Runa had already made a name for herself in a live program organized by the Dhaka Old Boys Association. As her elder sister fell sick in the last moment, six year old Runa bravely took over and left all the audience awestruck with her delightful singing.

In 1974, Runa Laila moved to Bangladesh along with her family. It is indeed her root and despite getting countless offer, she refused to stay in Pakistan. She got lucrative offer to stay in Pakistan but she didn't agree to it. She then concentrated on taking the Bangla song in another height and she eventually had taken. She is the reason that today's Bangla song had a place in the world music industry. After coming to Bangladesh, she completed her graduation from the University of Dhaka, while running busy schedules of playback recordings and live programs. There were even phases in her life when she had to take part in sessions stretching up to 12-15 hours. After returning to Bangladesh, her first playback was for the movie Jibon Shathi. Shortly after, Runa Laila was invited on a tour of India by the ICCR. Since then the famous title The Damadam Girl, presumably for her outstanding singing of Damadam Mast Kalandar, was put like a crown to her name. Runa Laila sang for the Hindi movie Ek Se Badhkar Ek, which was her first Hindi debut.

Runa Laila's name has been written on the Guinness Book for recording 30 songs within 3 days. In fact, this is not the only record she holds. In 1982, Runa Laila won Golden Disk Award as her album Superuna composed by Bappy Lahiri was sold over 1 lakh copies on the very first day of its release.

With her brilliant display of combining hard work with natural talent, Runa has taught herself to sing in over 15 different languages. So far the songster has sung in Arabic, Japanese, Spanish, French and many other languages. For her inborn charm and innate charisma, Runa Laila has received numerous offers for acting as well. From both India and Pakistan, directors, including the noted Indian actor, producer, director Raj Kapoor, approached the talented diva to grace their scripts. However, Runa has always kept her priorities straight. She has appeared in only one film, the 1995 smash hit Shilpi, that too because it had connections and resemblances to her real life.

However Runa Laila thinks consistency along with vocal techniques is something that the new generation of singers would have to attain.

"You have to ready to accept your faults and rectify those at any cost," she said.

"You have to work hard and keep yourselves ready to sacrifice if you want to be good singer."

The benevolent artiste has taken part in countless charity programs, has worked as an ambassador for SAARC and UNAIDS to create awareness against mortal diseases.

She has also funded to establish a children's ward in Dhaka Children's Hospital for children with cancer. The songbird plans to continue her phenomenal playing with notes and beats as long as she sounds in proper tune to her own self.

"Only if one morning I realize that my keys are not hitting straight and bold, I will then consider resting my voice," she said.

























